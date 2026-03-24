Victims identified in Crete Township triple homicide

Will County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of three people at a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by Tiffany Blanchette)

The identities of the victims of a triple homicide in Crete Township Monday have been shared by the Will County Coroner’s office.

In a Tuesday statement, Will County Coroner Laurie Summers shared that Jacob Q. Lambert, 32, and his parents Stacy J. Forde, 54, and Patrick J. Forde, 55, were the individuals found in their home on the 3400 block of East Norway Trail Monday morning. The three were victims of an apparent homicide.

Crete Township homicide Will County Sheriff's Department officers enter a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as they investigate a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The manner of death for all three has not yet been revealed. More details are anticipated in the final autopsy, police, and toxicology reports.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the three victims when they were called to the Crete Township home around 2 a.m. Monday for a wellness check.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that a suspect was seen fleeing the home when the call was placed. Police later apprehended the suspect, a 30-year-old woman who has yet to be publicly named, in Indiana. She remains in custody and charges are pending against her.

Police have described the incident as “domestic in nature” and say there is no longer any active threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing. Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Elizabeth Matthews said the department hopes to have more details about the case available later Tuesday.

Neighbors of the family said they were shocked by the violence in their neighborhood, and remembered the family as “very nice” and “tight-knit.”

“They’re a very, very nice family,” said a neighbor who declined to give her name and spoke to Shaw Local while walking her dog.

Crete Township homicide Will County Animal Protection Services staff help retrieve a pet dog from a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

“She always welcomed y’all all the time, and the dad was very nice. My heart goes out to that family, especially the oldest son and his kids,” she said. “They were just with their grandbabies and their dog outside, literally, just with them outside.”

The neighbor called the homeowners “a very good couple” and said they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

“They both were friendly and sweet. Very nice family. You could tell they were tight-knit, and they helped the community. They were very nice. Never had [domestic disputes] at their home, never known for them to have that. Just a nice couple. We’re all family on this block. We all kind of look out because people walk out here at nighttime, so... for that to happen right there, close to home... It’s just so sad,” she said.

“You don’t really hear of anything like this here,” said Donna Russo, a Crete resident from a neighboring subdivision. “Some Will County cops live nearby. A fireman lives next door to them.”

Russo said she didn’t hear anything overnight, including shots or emergency sirens.

“It’s a nice neighborhood,” she said. “Everyone knows each other, so it’s just sad to hear about this.”

Crete Township homicide Police tape surrounds a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.