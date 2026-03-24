Plainfield North beats Neuqua Valley in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball

Plainfield North 6, Neuqua Valley 2: John Andretich went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Fieldcrest 6, Dwight 4: The Trojans’ comeback attempt came up short in a home loss.

Batavia 8, Plainfield South 2: The Cougars managed just three hits as a team.

Providence 15, Joliet Central 0: Nine different Celtics recorded RBIs in the win over the Steelmen.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Reed-Custer 1: GSW had nine hits, while the Comets had just one. The Wildcats were led by Owen Vitko, who had six strikeouts with no runs or hits. Dhane Debelak allowed no earned runs with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work out of the bullpen for Reed-Custer.

Softball

Andrew 4, Joliet West 3: Gabriela Juarez hit a home run for West, but it wasn’t enough to get the Tigers past Andrew.

Dwight 11, Fieldcrest 1: The Trojans won in six innings thanks to Taylor Heath’s no-hitter (15 strikeouts, five walks). McKenna Woodcock had three hits with two RBIs as well.

Joliet Catholic 16, Tinley Park 14: The Angels scored two in the top of the seventh to break the tie and get their first win of the season. Ella Nurczyk (2 for 3, home run) and Addy Rizzatto (3 for 5, three RBIs) led the way.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Downers Grove North 0 (5 inn.): The Griffins gave up just two hits while piling up 12 themselves. Cassidy Jagielski hit a home run.

Montini 1, Romeoville 0: The only run was scored in the sixth inning. Lilly Roberts led Romeoville in the circle, allowing just one hit while striking out 12.

Morris 13, Plano 1 (5 inn.): Halie Olson (3 for 4, RBI) led the way for Morris, which is now 4-0 on the year.

Bishop McNamara 2, Peotone 0: The Blue Devils managed just two hits, but Sophie Klawitter struck out 11 in the circle.

Plainfield Central 16, Neuqua Valley 12: Maeve Carlton (3 for 5, HR, five RBIs), Emma Sommerfeld (3 for 3, three RBIs, four runs) and Ava Zitello (3 for 5, five RBIs) led the effort for Plainfield Central, now 3-1.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 1: GSW walked it off in the seventh on an RBI double by Ella Mack to score Kaylee Tousignant.

Coal City 6, Sandwich 4: Masyn Kuder sruck out 11 for Coal City while the team compiled 10 hits.

Providence 10, Wilmington 3: The Celtics had 16 hits, with Ava Misch, Macie Robbins and Angelina Cole each tagging three.

Girls soccer

Manteno 3, Joliet Central 0: The Steelman suffered an early season nonconference road loss.

Boys volleyball

Joliet Catholic 2, Minooka 0: JCA won 25-21, 25-20.

Lincoln-Way West 3, Plainfield North 2: The Warriors were down 22-16 before coming back to win 26-24 in the third set.

Girls lacrosse

Naperville North 17, Lockport 4: The Porters suffered the home defeat.