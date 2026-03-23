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The Herald-News

3 people found dead in Will County, person of interest in custody

Sheriff’s office says fatal domestic incident in Crete Township

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025.

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Jessie Molloy

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said “a person of interest is in custody” for a triple homicide in Crete Township this morning.

The sheriff’s office reported just after 9 a.m. Monday that it had received a call for a welfare check at a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township at about 2 a.m.

Deputies reported to the scene and discovered the bodies of two adult men and one adult woman, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier in the morning the office said that deputies were conducting an investigation in the area surrounding the street but that there was no threat to the public.

In the updated post, they stated that the incident “appears to be domestic in nature” and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety as a person of interest is in custody with charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing and the Will County Sheriff’s Office said it will share more information as it becomes available. An updated is anticipated later today.

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Jessie Molloy

Jessie has been reporting in Chicago and south suburban Will and Cook counties since 2011.