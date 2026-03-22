Lemont softball trips defending Class 4A champ Oswego: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

SOFTBALL

Lemont 6, Oswego 1: Lemont’s Mia Mardjetko allowed just two hits and struck out eight in 5⅓ innings in a win over the defending Class 4A state champion. Ella Phelan was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while Jessi Pontrelli was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice. Ella Noetzel added a double and an RBI for Lemont (1-0).

Lincoln-Way Central 4, St. Laurence 1: A two-run double by the Knights’ Annelysia Reina broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Lauren Podkul threw five innings for the win, allowing four hits and striking out three. Hope Davis tossed two scoreless relief innings and Mia Degliomini homered.

Lincoln-Way West 9, Plainfield North 0: Abby Brueggmann threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Warriors (2-0) in the nonconference win. Reese Cusack (3 RBIs) and Reegan Connolly (RBI) each homered, while Cusack, Kylea Armstrong and Jess Noga all had two hits.

Providence 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0: Angelina Cole went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple to power the offense for the Celtics (2-0), while winning pitcher Macie Robbins allowed two hits and struck out nine in 4⅔ innings. Aleigh Hill was 3 for 3, while Bella Cortes (2 doubles) and Robbins each had two hits.

Plainfield Central 14, Peotone 4: Maeve Carlton had two home runs, a double, and five RBIs and teammate Angie Zitello had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats (2-1) to the nonconference win.

Beecher 18, Joliet West 0: The Tigers were no-hit by the defending Class 2A state champions in the nonconference loss.

Ottawa 15, Joliet Catholic 5: Callan Kinsella homered for the Angels (0-3) in the nonconference loss, while Ella Nurczyk, Kera Fitzgerald and Samantha Wright also had an RBI. Wright and Kinsella each had two hits.

Resurrection 9, Romeoville 2: Kasia Brandt, Kalli Tang, Sara Miftari, Siari Alcaraz and Lilly Robers all had a hit for the Spartans in the nonconference loss, with Brandt and Alcaraz each recording an RBI.

Plainfield East 7, Wheaton-Warrenville South 6: Kaleigh Cawthon hit a grand slam in the first inning to boost the Bengals (2-1) to the win, while teammate Layla Iverson also homered. Jocelyn Cushard allowed six hits and struck out 10 in the complete game.

Lockport 6, Antioch 4: At Huntley, Mckenna Leahy got the win for the Porters, allowing no runs and two hits over four innings, while Bridget Faut earned the save. Olivia Picciola was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Giavanna Dicolla added two hits.

Lockport 8, Huntley 5: At Huntley, Taylor Lane was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead the Porters (2-1). Bridget Faut got the complete-game win.

Seneca 10, Normal U-High 5: Camryn Stecken had three hits, including a double and a home run, to lead the Irish to the nonconference win. Tessa Krull struck out 11 and walked two in a complete game, while Graysen Provance added two hits.

Seneca 3, LaSalle-Peru 1: At Normal U-High, Hayden Pfeifer threw a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Camryn Stecken drove in all three runs for the Irish, smacking an RBI double and a two-run homer, while Graysen Provance added two hits.

BASEBALL

Joliet West 3, Freeburg 0: At Webster University, Adrian Chavira and Colin Horvath combined on the shutout for the Tigers. Horvath got the win in relief, allowing one hit in three shutout innings. Chavira allowed three hits and struck out seven in four innings. Isaac Harris was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Michael Murphy and Brayden Myers each added an RBI.

Joliet West 4, Washington 1: At Webster University, Keegan Schwarting allowed two hits in six shutout innings for the Tigers (2-1), striking out nine.

Joliet Catholic 8, Rochester 6: At the Metro East Classic, Koen Lynes, Barrett Diaz and Jacob Wojciechowski combined on the mound for the win, striking out nine. AJ Perez and Cody Busch (double) each had two hits, while Derrick Pomatto doubled.

Joliet Catholic 7, Glenwood 6: At the Metro East Classic, Derrick Pomatto hit a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning to boost the Hilltoppers (3-0) to the come-from-behind win. Brady Tunkel, Tyler Dageanis and Evan Wills combined on the mound for the win.

Lincoln-Way Central 12, Oswego East 1: Luke Tingley had three hits, including a triple, to lead the offense for the Knights, while Conor McCabe had two hits. Owen Novak got the win, throwing three hitless innings with seven strikeouts.

Triad 10, Morris 1: At the Metro East Classic, Bryce Lee, Sean Skrtich and Caden Medlen all had a hit for Morris (0-2), while RJ Kennedy had the lone RBI.

Plainfield Central 11-7, Riverside-Brookfield 0-10: In the five-inning opener, Alex Syska hit two home runs and drove in three for the Wildcats, while Colin Coberly and Anthony Battaglia (double) each had two RBIs. Cole Sisti got the win, striking out five and allowing three hits. In Game 2, Damian Maxwell had two RBIs, while Eli Hoover, Landon Lewis, and Gavin Rodriguez all had one.

Lincoln-Way East 8, Yorkville 0: Bryson Das, Ryan Flanagan, Tyler Osmanski and Owen Lense combined on the mound for the shutout for the Griffins (2-0). Casey Mikrut and Rocco Triplo (double) had three hits each, while Evan Riif homered.

Minooka 3, Bishop McNamara 2: Evan Jenks hit a two-run double for the Indians (2-0) in the nonconference win, while Zane Caves, Madden Manthey and Joey Rutz combined on the mound for the win and Tyler Ebel went 2 for 3.

Plainfield East 13, Mattoon 3: At the Jacksonville Tournament, Mavin Christensen was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple to lead the Bengals’ offense. Carlos David, Keith Rice, Jr. and Max Przybylski combined on the mound.

St. Patrick 14, Coal City 0: Max Kramer had a double for the only hit of the game for the Coalers (1-1) in the nonconference loss.

Lockport 17, Briarcrest Christian (TN) 16: At the Buster Kelso Classic in Memphis, the Porters (2-2) got the walk-off win with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh by Drew Satunas. Nick Moreman was 2 for 5 with four RBIs as well.

Lincoln-Way West 2, Wheaton North 1: Jackson Mansker (double) and Kevin Thatcher each had an RBI for the Warriors (2-0) in the nonconference win, while Quinten Lange was 2 for 3. Jackson Heinlen allowed four hits in four shutout innings for the win, while Luke Gouty picked up the save.

Geneva 7, Romeoville 3: Jeremy Thompson homered among two hits and had two RBIs for the Spartans (1-1) in the nonconference loss, while Gabriel Miftari also drove in a run.

Lexington 15, Seneca 5: Joey Arnold was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Irish (1-2) in the nonconference loss, while Casey Clennon added two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainfield North 6, South Elgin 0: At the St. Charles Invitational, Jourdan Henderson had a hat trick to lead the Tigers to the victory.

Providence 7, Aurora Central Catholic 0: Victoria Lotz had a pair of goals to lead the Celtics to the nonconference win.

St. Ignatius 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: In the Windy City Classic, Jay Hughes scored the lone goal for the Warriors (2-1).

Joliet Catholic 2, Morris 0: The Angels picked up the nonconference win.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Southwest Prairie Conference Indoor Championships: At Lewis University, Minooka won the team title with 114 points, followed by Plainfield East (89) and Plainfield South (76). Natalie Nahs won the 800-meter run for the Indians, while Melinda Torres won the 3200. The Minooka 4x400 relay of Paige Joachim, Brooke Stanojlovic, Kennedy Carroll (9) and Natalie Nahs also took first place.

Joliet West’s Ava Offerman won the pole vault, while Plainfield East’s Camryn Cargo won both the 60- and 200-meter dashes and teammate Briyah Beatty won the 400-meter dash. The Bengals’ 4x200 relay of Haley Anderson, Cargo, Brisline Lankah and Londyn Henry took first, while Lankah won the triple jump. Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski won the 1600-meter run.

SouthWest Suburban Conference Indoor Championships: At Olivet Nazarene University, Lincoln-Way Central finished second with 107 points behind Homewood-Flossmoor’s winning total of 165. Lockport (98) finished third, Lincoln-Way East (81) was fourth and Lincoln-Way West (28) was sixth. Mia Forystek won the 800-meter run for the Knights, while teammate Ava Dughetti won the 3200. The Knights’ 4x800 relay of Nicole Demma, Macy Gallagher, Ana Dal Ponte and Katie Petrosky took first, as did Kylie Koehler in the pole vault. Lockport’s Katie Peetz won the 1600.

Comet Classic: At Reed-Custer, Coal City took third in the nine-team event with 68 points, while Reed-Custer (63) was fourth, Wilmington (30) took seventh and Dwight (26) was eighth. Coal City’s Marina Figge won the long jump, while teammate Ella Wills won the triple jump. Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien won the high jump and teammate Isabella Dixon won the triple jump. Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg won the 60- and 200-meter dashes and the 60-meter hurdles and Dwight’s Joan Woods won the 400-meter dash.

Lemont Invitational: Lemont took first place in the 11-team event with 102 points, while Joliet Catholic was second with 85. Lemont’s Maya Fedko won the 800-meter run and teammate Amelia Sinnett won the 3200. The team of Fedko, Cassie Cunningham, Lizzy Rupsis and Hannah Farley won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Joliet Catholic’s Symone Holman won the 55- and 400-meter dashes and the long jump, while teammate Mary Kate Moran won the 1600.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Comet Classic: At Reed-Custer, Coal City finished third in the eight-team event with 84 points, while Reed-Custer (48) finished fifth and Wilmington (41) sixth. Logan Natyshok won both the 60- and 200-meter dashes for the Coalers, while Charlie Pfeifer won the 400-meter dash and Spencer Vaira won the pole vault. Reed-Custer’s Jayson Bustos won the 800-meter run.

Lemont Invitational: Lemont took first place in the 12-team event with 127 points, while Joliet Catholic was eighth with 15. Winners for Lemont included Nathan Murray in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Gavin Abad in the 800-meter run, Gavin Nally in the 3200, the 4x400 relay of Abad, Connor Wiles, Sam Scoville and Murray, the 4x800 relay of Scott Biedess, Scoville, Wiles and Abad, Daniel Jaquez in the high jump and Biedess in the pole vault. Joliet Catholic’s Dylan Travis won the triple jump.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lincoln-Way West 20, Dunlap 0: Colin Kannenberg had six goals and an assist for the Warriors, while Matt Gade had four goals and an assist. Logan Lahey and Ausrin Cordes combined in goal for the shutout.