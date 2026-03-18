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Early votes show Jones ahead in Will County sheriff’s Democratic primary

Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles (left) and Will County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Jones. The two men are running in the March 17, 2026, Democratic primary for sheriff.

Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles (left) and Will County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Jones. The two men are running in the March 17, 2026, Democratic primary for sheriff. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

Early votes on Tuesday show Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Jones ahead in the Democratic primary for Will County sheriff.

As of 8:30 p.m., Jones had 14,799 votes while Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles has 10,644 votes.

The results show early voting and vote-by-mail ballots. It does not account for Election Day voting, provisional ballots and remaining vote-by-mail ballots.

With the Republican primary, results show Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly with a large lead over his opponent, Deputy Justin Fialko.

Reilly has 8,725 votes and Fialko has 2,789 votes.

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Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News