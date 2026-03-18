Early votes show Jones ahead in Will County sheriff’s Democratic primary

Early votes on Tuesday show Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Jones ahead in the Democratic primary for Will County sheriff.
As of 8:30 p.m., Jones had 14,799 votes while Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles has 10,644 votes.
The results show early voting and vote-by-mail ballots. It does not account for Election Day voting, provisional ballots and remaining vote-by-mail ballots.
With the Republican primary, results show Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly with a large lead over his opponent, Deputy Justin Fialko.
Reilly has 8,725 votes and Fialko has 2,789 votes.