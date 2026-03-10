Joliet area school districts cancel activities due to weather

Joliet Public Schools District 86 covers 26.4 square miles in Joliet and includes 15 elementary schools, four junior high schools, one early childhood center and one alternative school. (Shaw Media file photo)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday due to the severe weather forecast.

“Due to the weather forecast, all Joliet District 86 after-school athletics and activities are cancelled today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority,” the district posted on its website.

Plainfield Community School District 202 also posted that all district and individual school after-school activities, including the YMCA afterschool program, have been canceled today due to the weather forecast.