Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in Homer Glen

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025.

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in Homer Glen.

About 6 p.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an injured person in the roadway on 159th Street between Gougar and Cedar roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later determined the injured person was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a driver hit a dog while heading east on 159th Street.

The driver stopped and also found an injured person in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a previous driver who didn’t stop, according to the release. The driver who struck the dog and another passerby began to render aid to the injured person on the road.

Those who might have witnessed the crash are asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575

Identification of the victim will come from the Will County Coroner’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Will CountyWill County Sheriff's OfficeHomer GlenShaw Local Front HeadlinesBreakingFatalCrashPolice
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.