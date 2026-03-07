Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in Homer Glen

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in Homer Glen.

About 6 p.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an injured person in the roadway on 159th Street between Gougar and Cedar roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later determined the injured person was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a driver hit a dog while heading east on 159th Street.

The driver stopped and also found an injured person in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a previous driver who didn’t stop, according to the release. The driver who struck the dog and another passerby began to render aid to the injured person on the road.

Those who might have witnessed the crash are asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575

Identification of the victim will come from the Will County Coroner’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.