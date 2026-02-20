Big day for Providence and Coal City at State Wrestling: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys wrestling

IHSA Individual State Wrestling: At Champaign, Providence moved seven wrestlers into the Class 2A semifinals after day one of the state individual wrestling meet. Christian Corcoran advanced at 113, Max Mandac at 126, Lucas Forsythe at 132, Tommy Banas at 138, Justus Heeg at 157, Jasper Harper at 165, and Ameer Khalil at 175. Judah Heeg (190) of Lemont, and Paxton Valentine (120) of Morris also advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Coal City advanced six into the Class 1A semifinals. Cade Poyner (215), Brock Finch (175), Mason Garner (165), Aidan Kenney (157), Brody Widlowski (150) and Luke Munsterman (138). Logan VanDuyne of Wilmington advanced at 190. In class 3A, Justin Wardlow of Lockport became just the second wrestler in school history to advance to the medal round as he made quick work in two bouts at 157. Jalen Byrd (175) and Aiden Hennings (285) advanced to the semifinals for Lincoln-Way Central. Joliet Catholic advanced four into Friday’s semifinals. Colton Schultz (113), Lukas Foster (126), Jason Hampton (132), and Adante Washington (138). Maddux Tindal (132) of Minooka, and Coehn Weber (150) of Joliet West also advanced to the semifinals.

Girls basketball

Manteno 50, Wilmington 37: At the Class 2A Seneca regional, Keeley Walsh scored 14 points as the Wildcats (21-11) season ended in the regional final to the Panthers. The 21 wins in a season were a school record for Wilmington.

Marist 58, Lincoln-Way Central 33: At the Class 4A Thornton Fractional South regional in Lansing, the Knights season came to an end in the regional final.

Waubonsie Valley 71, Plainfield North 49: At the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley regional in Aurora, the Tigers closed out the season with a loss to the host Warriors in the regional final finishing the year 20-12.

Bloom Township 42, Lincoln-Way East 40: At the Class 4A Bloom Township regional in Chicago Heights, the Griffins season ended at the hands of the host Blazing Trojans.

Ottawa Marquette 65, Dwight 56: At the Class 1A Amboy regional, the Trojans were upset by the Crusaders in the regional final.

Homewood-Flossmoor 55, Lincoln-Way West 41: At the Class 4A Sheppard regional in Palos Heights, the Warriors season ended in a regional final loss to the Vikings.

Boys basketball

Lemont 54, Hinsdale South 40: Lemont, Ryan Crane scored 20 as Lemont closed the regular season at 17-12 with the win. Danny Jaquez scored 13 and Luke Glotzbach added 10 for Lemont.

Wilmington 63, Beecher 49: At Wilmington, Brysen Meents scored 25 as the Wildcats picked up their 20th win of the season - their most since the 1985-86 season. Ryan Kettman added 19 for Wilmington.

Boys indoor track and field

Lincoln-Way West Boys Quad: At New Lenox, the host Warriors won the four-team event. Chase Markowicz (60m), Anthony Lusciatti (400), Hunter Spee (800), John Kinsella (High Jump), and Jack Drozdek (pole vault) won events for West. Lincoln-Way East finished second in the team race. Owen Bohren (200), Brendan Hanrahan (1,600), Zion McClendon (55m Hurdles), Chauncey Robinson (long jump) and Tebit Okwen (triple jump) were winners for East. Ben Coleman of Providence won the shot put.