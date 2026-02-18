Lincoln-Way Central girls advance to Class 4A regional final: Tuesday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 47, Thornton-Fractional South 43: At the Class 4A Thornton-Fractional South Regional in Lansing, the No. 10-seeded Knights upset the hosts to advance to the regional final on Thursday against Marist.

Bolingbrook 63, Plainfield Central 30: At the Class 4A Yorkville Regional, the Raiders advanced to Thursday’s final against Lockport with the win.

Lockport 60, Yorkville 51: At the Class 4A Yorkville Regional, Katie Peetz scored 13 to lead the Porters into the final against Bolingbrook on Thursday.

Lincoln-Way East 44, Stagg 34: At the Class 4A Bloom Regional in Chicago Heights, the Griffins advanced to the final on Thursday versus the host Blazers.

Morris 44, Kankakee 32: At the Class 3A Metamora Regional, Morris moved into the final on Thursday against the host Redbirds with a win over the Kays.

Benet 66, Plainfield East 24: At the Class 4A Benet Regional in Lisle, the Bengals’ season came to an end against the top-seeded Red Wings in the semifinals.

Lemont 66, Mansueto 18: At the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional in Darien, Lemont advanced to Thursday’s final against the host Hornets.

Naperville North 56, Plainfield South 39: At the Class 4A Naperville North Regional, the Cougars fell to the Huskies to end their season.

Boys basketball

Plainfield East 66, Plainfield Central 29: At Plainfield, KJ Miller scored 21 to lead the Bengals past the Wildcats in the Southwest Prairie. Alijah Little tallied 16 and Leslie Pobee added 14 as East finished the regular season at 19-12.

Lemont 74, Tinley Park 32: At Lemont, Zane Schneider and Ryan Crane scored 16 points each to lead Lemont in the South Suburban Blue contest. Luke Glotzbach added 10 points for Lemont (16-12, 9-4).

Wilmington 60, Manteno 35: At Manteno, Ryan Kettman scored 18 and Brysen Meents 15 as the Wildcats cruised by the Panthers in the Illinois Central Eight. Declan Moran added 10 for Wilmington (19-9, 8-5).

Bolingbrook 84, Yorkville 44: At Bolingbrook, Brady Pettigrew scored 23 to lead the Raiders to the win in the SPC. Isaiah Rogers added 15, TJ Williams 14 and Elijah Anderson 10 for Bolingbrook (21-7, 15-0).

Lincoln-Way East 42, Stagg 34: At Palos Hills, the Griffins won in the SWSC.

Oswego East 63, Minooka 48: At Oswego, the Wolves closed the game on a 16-2 run to win the SPC contest. Brady Hairald led Minooka with 16 and Graham Hall added 11.

Sandburg 71, Lincoln-Way Central 64: At New Lenox, Nick Brzezniak scored 17 as the Knights dropped the SWSC contest. Alex Panos added 15 and Micah Evans 12 for LWC (20-10, 10-6).

Morris 44, Seneca 39: At Seneca, Robert Kennedy scored 14 to lead Morris to the nonconference win. Brayden Simek scored 15 and Zeb Maxwell 11 for Seneca.

Coal City 59, Reed-Custer 49: At Braidwood. the Coalers earned the win in the ICE behind 16 points from Julian Micetich. Connor Henline and Carter Nicholson added 10 each for Coal City (12-15, 4-10).

St. Laurence 71, Providence 34: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell to the Vikings in the Chicago Catholic League.

Lisle 63, Peotone 54: At Peotone, the Blue Devils fell to the Lions in the ICE.

Dwight 76, Tri-Point 54: At Dwight, the Trojans picked up the win in the Tri-County conference.

Timothy Christian 60, Joliet Catholic 48: At Elmhurst, the Hilltoppers dropped the nonconference contest.

Boys indoor track and field

Lincoln-Way East Boys Quad: At Frankfort, Providence captured the team title with 53.5 points. Lincoln-Way East was second. Xavier Coleman (200 meters/55 hurdles), Teagan O’Brien (400), Christopher Mack (800), and Jack Tiernan (pole vault) were winners for PC. Jimeto Okafor (shot put), Sam Assam (high jump), and Tebit Okwen (long jump) won events for East.