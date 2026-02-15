Ottawa Street closure in Joliet rescheduled

The closure on Ottawa Street will be between Chicago and Jackson streets in Joliet. (Provided photo)

Dates for a partial Ottawa Street closure in downtown Joliet have been changed within days after they were announced.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) now says the two-block section of Ottawa Street will be closed March 2 and 3.

The closure will be between Chicago and Jackson streets.

The closure was previously scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

IDOT, which controls that section of the road, did not provide any reason for the delay.

The road closure is being made for repairs of fiber optic lines that provide communication between the downtown drawbridges operated by IDOT.