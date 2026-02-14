Bolingbrook inches away from Minooka to keep SPC record spotless

Bolingbrook was without senior guard Trey Brost for about a month as he was sidelined by injury.

And it doesn’t take long to figure out that the Raiders are a different team with the skilled point guard on the floor.

And while nothing was completely fluid for the Raiders on senior night where different lineups were utilized, when the Raiders had to get separation they did in a 66-52 win over Minooka on Friday night.

“We had some different lineups because it was senior night,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “I’m proud of, not just the seniors, but all of our guys, but especially those eight.”

Bolingbrook (21-7, 15-0), who is one league win away from sweeping the SPC for the second consecutive year, leaned heavily on senior-dominated lineups early in the contest, claiming a 17-9 lead after a quarter and a 32-18 lead at the break.

Steadying the ship was Trey Brost, scoring eight first-half points on his way to a team-high 15 points, but more importantly providing a calm hand to the offensive attack and getting the ball in the right place so teammates could flourish.

“He leads our team, more so with his voice and his example,” Rob Brost said.

“He makes the right plays, minus a couple that he did tonight that were totally uncharacteristic of him. But he did tell me it was senior night and he wanted to to do a few things.”

Trey Brost played with an almost frantic energy as if he’s trying to make up for lost time.

“It was definitely hard. You definitely want to make an impact on the game, and its hard to do that when you aren’t playing in the game,” Trey Brost said. “But I trust my teammates and I knew they could do it without me.”

Bolingbrook had a little bit more trouble shaking free from Minooka (13-15, 7-8) than one might expect as the Indians closed to within nine points on a Brady Hairald (12 points) 3-pointer with just over six minutes to play in the game.

But Trey Brost ended a 7-0 Minooka run by knocking down a 3, which sparked a 12-5 Bolingbrook run that essentially put the game away.

TJ Williams and Brady Pettigrew each scored 13 points for Bolingbrook, and Jayden Madden added eight more on a night where the scoring was once again distributed well throughout the Bolingbrook scorebook.

Which is exactly what Rob Brost hopes his team will continue to do in making a deep postseason run. The Raiders were seeded third in a loaded sectional complex hosted by Bolingbrook that also features defending Class 4A champion Benet.

“Everybody is healthy and that’s the most important thing ... that they are fresh and ready to go,” Rob Brost said. “The season can grind on you. We had four games in five days and then we did that again in one other stretch.

“But its a grinder for everybody.”

As far as Trey Brost is concerned, his hope is that his team simply competes at the highest level it can.

“I think we’re getting more together and building each day,” Trey Brost said. “The thing that we need to work on is just competing. If we go out there and compete and we lose, I’m fine with that. But if we go out there and we don’t compete and we lose then, I’m not fine with that.”

Kyle Rodak led Minooka with 15 points.