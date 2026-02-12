Ottawa St. section closed for two days in downtown Joliet

The area of Ottawa Street, between Chicago and Jackson streets, in downtown Joliet will be closed for two days next week. (Provided photo)

A section of Ottawa Street in downtown Joliet will be closed for two days next week for fiber optic repairs.

The area is between Chicago and Jackson streets.

The closure starts weather permitting at 7 a.m. Monday and should end by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

The area is only about two blocks long but is part of Illinois Route 53 that moves through downtown. A detour will direct traffic to use Chicago Street to reach Jackson Street.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing the area for fiber optic repairs.

“The closure is necessary to make repairs to a line that connects and makes communication possible between the lift bridges in the downtown area,” states the news release from the city of Joliet.