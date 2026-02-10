Silver Cross Foundation to host webinar on estate planning and charitable giving

The Silver Cross Foundation will hold a free Estate Planning & Charitable Giving webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

The Silver Cross Foundation will host a free estate planning and charitable giving webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 19.

The program will cover 2026 estate-planning updates, benefits, living trusts, probate, tax-saving strategies, life insurance, annuities, donor-advised funds and additional planning tools, according to a news release about the event.

The webinar will be presented by Silver Cross Foundation board members John Clavio of Clavio, Van Ordstrand & Associates; Reid Filotto of Filotto Professional Services; Kathy Miller of State Farm Insurance; Nick Tyrell of Edward Jones; and Silver Cross Foundation Executive Director Tracy Simons.

Attendees will learn how to include Silver Cross Hospital as a beneficiary in their will or trust, an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy without impacting lifetime finances.

After the presentation, participants can engage in a Q&A session with the panel. All those who register will receive a complimentary estate planning guide via email after the event.

Registration is required by Feb. 17. Reserve a spot online, call 815-300-3941 or email kbaltas@silvercross.org.