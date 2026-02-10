Lockport man charged with possessing child sex abuse materials

A Lockport man has been charged with possession of child sex abuse materials on his phone.

On Monday, Gabriel Lopez, 21, was taken to the Will County jail on that charge following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were notified by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children tip in 2023 from Google, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Upon further investigation, detectives spoke with Lopez at his home in Lockport and he confessed that the information from the tip was him and that he had [child sex abuse material] on his phone,” police said.

Lopez is awaiting a court hearing on Tuesday.