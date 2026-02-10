Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Plainfield townhouse

No one was injured in a fire that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Plainfield townhouse Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

No one was injured in a fire that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Plainfield townhouse Monday afternoon.

The resident was not at home at the time the fire broke out. All other residents in the townhouse building evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

Damage to the townhouse is estimated at approximately $50,000, including smoke and water damage, the release said. The fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

At approximately 2:14 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, the Western Will County Communication Center received a 911 call regarding smoke inside one unit of a five-unit townhouse building in the 14500 block of South Patriot Square Drive in Plainfield.

Fire companies arrived within four minutes and located a fire in a utility room that had begun extending into the kitchen area, according to the release.

Crews deployed a hose line to quickly extinguish the fire while additional personnel conducted primary searches and ventilated the structure.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received mutual aid assistance from the Oswego Fire Protection District. The Plainfield Police Department and the Plainfield Emergency Management Agency also provided support during the incident.