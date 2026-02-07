2026 Election Questionnaire: Marcus Lewis, U.S. Representative, District 1

Name: Marcus Lewis

What office are you seeking: U.S. Representative

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 67

Occupation and employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

City: Matteson

Campaign website: https://marcuslewisforcongress.org/

Education: N/A

Community involvement: I am an Ordained Apostolic Pentecostal Minister since July 9th, 1999.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married 31 years now divorced since 2016.

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

Revitalization of the first district with the infusion of new business investment with MAGA/ America First Policies.

ENDING ALL SANCTUARY STATES & CITIES.

MASS DEPORTATIONS OF ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS FROM THE DISTRICT & THE NATION.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

See previous answer.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

All of the above.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

Priority of the district needs ALWAYS come first.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

No. President Trump is restoring America in its rifle place in the world. I firmly believe and stand behind President Trump, that he is doing the right thing towards our country as other presidents, and Congress have acquiesced, and basically given over and sold out to decrease our status in the world.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

No I do not.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

No. They have not gone far enough to root out the fraud, theft and abuse of the “robbing the taxpayer” of trillions of dollars for foolishness.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

I will always advocate doing the right thing for the constituents of the district and our country. If the other side of the aisle, chooses not to want to do the right thing for the constituents of the district and of this country, then there is no working with them compromise for what? I am not compromising to do wrong or put the constituents of the district and of the nation in a worse shape they’re in now.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Elections are the term limit.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

I follow the U.S. Constitution to the hilt. The president must have the leeway according to the constitution to order military strikes that protects the welfare of our country from enemies, foreign and domestic. And when it comes to war, then the war must be declared by Congress as stated in the constitution war, not military strikes.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

It is high time to get out of Ukraine. That is a money pit that was set up by the Biden administration. That’s where a third of the money that the United States government has issued to Ukraine is unaccounted for therefore the Ukraine is nothing more than a corrupt state, and that war must come to a conclusion immediately. I Israel war must come to an en in Gaza and the threat Iran has on Israel that must end. As far as Venezuela, Venezuela was harboring a drug lord name Maduro and I am totally for his capture, and bringing them out because he had been indicted, and he is poisoned millions of Americans with drugs, and the people of Venezuela are absolutely suffering under his domination so I fully support what President Trump has done in Surgically removing him from the country and bringing them back to America to face justice

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

I totally support President Trump, and absolutely sealing the border as it’s supposed to because without borders, we have no country. The only immigration reform is come to America legally through its parts of entry outside of that you’re not gonna be in this country if you’re here illegally, I wholeheartedly support removal of any illegal alien that is made this way and it’s gotten into our country illegally must be removed immediately and expeditiously.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Stop taking from it, and putting that money into general fund, fully fund, Social Security fully funded, and it will be there for generations to come. Likewise for Medicare. Fully funded now!!!

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Obamacare is absolutely unworkable. It’s a con job on the mass people with it being unaffordable. we just have to put forth the wheel to come up with a program that will extend healthcare to everyone affordably and to cause the healthcare companies and pharmaceuticals not to be allowed to go and gouge the public to have excessive profits that make healthcare unaffordable.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

A whole, hardly support, RFK, Junior, and what he’s doing to make the CDC not like what it was under the Biden administration poisoning the masses of Americans that was absolutely ungodly, and all that were involved should be indicted charge, found guilty and put in prison for what they have done in the past administration, literally allowing the masses of the people to be poisoned with those Covid shots.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

Artificial intelligence is going to be the deafdeath knell for employment for the masses other people. I don’t understand its purpose in the first place other than to take jobs away from humans and give it to robots I am not for that at all.

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

At this juncture, none. I fully support President Trump, and what he is doing outside of the AI. I am differing with him on that.

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

Fishing investigate every single person in the Biden administration, President Obama, go after Bill Gates class swab George Soros, the Clintons, and all other factors and people that have undermined our country and put it in the place where it was about to collapse, and these people should be forwarded to the DOJ to be prosecuted fully

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

Absolutely none the Democrats stand for nothing they perverse they have a contempt for our own country and they’re not the Democrat that I used to know back in the day they stand for absolutely nothing. They are demonic, corrupt organization they’re not even a political party. They are absolutely corrupt to the core!

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

Absolutely not the people will have no ability to buy homes because headphone and equity private equity we own it all that’s the plan of class swab on the WEF and the globalist they want to own everything and tell you you own nothing and be happy that’s demonic, and that must be crushed And totally destroy

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

I fully support the expansion of work requirements for snap recipients simply because if you all have the ability to work, you should work, the Bible says you don’t work, you know as side of those that are disabled and children adults of working age must work if you want to eat and be fed by this government time, you can get on your feet and become employable and get back to being employed in the private or public sector.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

I take no donations of any kind. Whoever funds you runs you and no one runs me except God Almighty, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ leads, and guides me.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

When I’m elected to Congress will be able to work that out because from this juncture, I cannot tell what’s happening and I can’t give you a direct answer on this issue, but farmers need to be supported when they cannot sell their product and export it to other countries I have a problem with that we need fair trade.