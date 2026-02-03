Shaw Local

Lockport boys basketball dominates Joliet Central: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Lockport 65, Joliet Central 34: Trace Schaaf led Lockport with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Joliet West 56, Plainfield South 42: The Tigers got a critical late season home win.

Girls basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Illinois Lutheran 16: Ellie Marquez led the Panthers with 13 points. Lilyan Eddy (11 points), Madison Wright (10 points) and Kaylee Tousignant (10 points) all contributed as well.

Reed-Custer 45, Manteno 42: The Comets upset the number one team in their conference. Alyssa Wollenzien led the effort with 25 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Coal City 48, Streator 20: The Coalers were led by Sydney Larson with 13 points.

T.F. South 69, Joliet West 29: The Tigers suffered their 11th consecutive loss.

Providence 66, De La Salle 37: Landrie Callahan (21 points), Taylor Healy (17 points) and Layken Callahan (16 points) led the Celtics in the GCAC Tournament.

Seneca 60, Newark 15: Tessa Krull (16 points), Graysen Provance (15 points) and Camryn Stecken (11 points) led the way for the Irish.

