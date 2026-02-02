Herald-News Weekend Rewind: Joliet Catholic dances to IHSA title; Coal City, Providence, JCA matmen dominate

The Joliet Catholic competitive dance team won the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The Angels finished Saturday with a winning score of 92.28, ahead of runner-up Jacksonville’s score of 91.62. Morris finished third with a score of 91.06.

The JCA squad, coached by Ava Tomich and assistants Camryn Whisenant and Abi Voss, includes seniors Avery Quinn, Calleigh Kubinski, Addysen Kirby and Ella Fredrickson; juniors Olivia Ciemny, Haley Grant, Anya Hrechko and Rylie Kessel; and sophomores Evelyn Borgra and Isabella Wieher.

Tomich and Voss were members of JCA’s 2019 state championship team.

Joliet West powers past Lemont

A balanced effort carried Joliet West’s boys basketball team to a 58-45 win over Lemont in the Lincoln-Way Warrior Shootout on Saturday.

“That’s exactly how we have to play,” senior guard Brockton Goehrke said. “Sharing the ball gets everybody open looks and that really transforms our game.

“Other teams have to guard us honest that way, one through five.”

Aamir Shannon led the way early for the Tigers, scoring seven of his team-high 13 points in the first quarter.

— Read Steve Soucie’s full report on this game at www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news.

Joliet Catholic’s Jason Hampton drops Minooka’s Maddux Tindal for three points in the Class 3A Minooka Regional 132-pound championship match on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Catholic wrestlers dominate at Minooka

At the Class 3A Minooka Regional, JCA won the first seven individual weight class championships on the way to an 86.5-point win in the team standings.

Kane Robles (106 pounds), Colton Schultz (113), Finn McDermott (120), Lukas Foster (126), Jason Hampton (132), Adante Washington (138) and Matthew Laird (144) all won titles during the Hilltoppers’ domination of the lower weight classes.

Joliet West’s Coehn Weber (150), Lockport’s Justin Wardlow (157), Minooka’s Kaden Meyer (165), Robbie Murphy (285) and Chris Miller (175), and Plainfield South’s Chase Piercceal (190) and Mason Bucon (215) also won their brackets.

— Read Hart Pisani’s full report on this match at www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news.

Other notable weekend action

Coal City’s boys wrestling team advanced 14 wrestlers over 14 weight classes on to sectionals, dominating its own Class 2A Coal City Regional. Champions for Coal City were Jake Munsterman (106 pounds), Owen Peterson (126), Cooper Morris (132), Luke Munsterman (138), Max Christensen (144), Brody Widlowski (150), Aidan Kenney (157), Mason Garner (165), Brock Finch (175), Cade Poyner (215) and Payton Vigna (285). Reed-Custer’s Colton Drinkwine (113), Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne (190) and Seneca’s Raiden Terry (120) also claimed individual titles.

Providence’s boys wrestling team scored 11 individual championships – Cole Lemberg (106), Christian Corcoran (113), Nate Ortiz (120), Max Mandac (126), Lucas Forsythe (132), Tommy Banas (138), Andrew Pellicci (150), Justus Heeg (157), Jasper Harper (165), Ameer Khalil (175), and Riley Teller (215) – on its way to the Class 2A Ag Science Regional team title.

Class 2A regional host Morris had three individual champions crowned Saturday in Paxton Valentine (120), Brock Claypool (138) and Carter Skoff (150).

The Lockport boys bowling team finished second at the IHSA State Finals in Fairview Heights, rolling a team total of 12,733 pins over a dozen games, second only to state champion Hononegah’s 12,800. Austin LiCausi’s third-place 2,710 led the Porters, with Nathan Cantrall’s 18th-place 2,585 also in the top 20. Minooka (12,442) was sixth, led by Nolan Anderson’s 2,656. Lincoln-Way West (12,353) placed eighth, high roller being Patrick Berlin with a 2,627.

Lincoln-Way East and Lockport in Class 3A, Providence and Lemont in 2A and Reed-Custer in 1A won IHSA sectional championships in competitive cheerleading – L-W East in downstate Edwardsville, Lockport and Providence in Oswego and Reed-Custer at Reavis. Joliet Catholic and Morris also advanced in 2A, Coal City in 1A, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield North and Lincoln-Way Central in 3A, and Plainfield East and Romeoville in Co-Ed.