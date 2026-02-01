Family displaced by house fire Sunday afternoon in Joliet

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Elgin Ave. in Joliet for a structure fire on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

No one was injured, but a family has been displaced following a house fire Sunday afternoon in Joliet.

At 12:42 p.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Elgin Ave. for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters arriving at the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department. They found a fire burning up the exterior of the rear of the house that was spreading up under the edges of the roof.

Firefighters proceeded to knock down the fire on the exterior of the house, then stretched their hose inside to check for fire. Crews were able to quickly knock down the main body of fire, according to the release.

Additional crews were sent to check the basement and the second floor to see if the fire had spread. Companies remained on the scene to remove smoke from inside the structure.

The Red Cross was notified to provide shelter for the family that was displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The initial crews remained on the scene for about an hour. Fire crews from stations 1,4, 5, 6 and 8 responded.