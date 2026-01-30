Joliet light pole knocked down after multi-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Street

The aftermath of a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, on West Jefferson Street, in Joliet, that led to a city light pole to get knocked down onto a roadway. (Felix Sarver)

A two-vehicle collision on West Jefferson Street in Joliet led to one of those vehicles knocking down a light pole.

Shortly after 3:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to West Jefferson Street and Wheeler Avenue in response to multi-vehicle crash with injuries, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The events leading to the crash began when a 58-year-old driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on West Jefferson Street and approaching Wheeler Avenue, English said.

He said it is believed a Chrysler 200 driven by David Franklin, 28, Joliet, attempted to make a right turn from northbound Wheeler Avenue onto eastbound West Jefferson Street, English said.

Franklin’s vehicle “pulled into the Jeep’s path,” he said.

“The front of the Jeep struck the front driver’s side of the Chrysler, causing both vehicles to spin,” English said.

The Jeep then struck a city light pole, knocking it into the roadway, before colliding with a Kia Sportage driven by a 31-year-old woman who was waiting to exit the parking lot of PS Fuel gas station, 928 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, English said.

All three drivers suffered minor injuries and were were taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by paramedics, English said.

Franklin was cited for failure to yield following the crash.