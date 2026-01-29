Owner blames fryer for blaze at downtown Plainfield restaurant

The Plainfield Fire Protection District at the scene of a fire in the downtown business district of Plainfield on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

The owner of HopScotch & Vine restaurant is blaming a fryer for starting a fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage to the restaurant along with nearby businesses in downtown Plainfield.

No one was injured in the Wednesday fire. All occupants of the restaurant and neighboring businesses were safely evacuated, the Plainfield Fire Protection District said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Protection District and MABAS Division 15 fire investigators. But, according to a HopScotch & Vine Facebook post, one of its fryers caught fire Wednesday morning.

“One of our fryers caught fire and our brave staff went above and beyond and tried to extinguish,” according to the post. “However, it was the Plainfield Fire Department to the rescue. The first responders we had today were beyond wonderful. The fire, police, paramedics and village staff went above and beyond to assist with what was a very scary situation.”

The restaurant opened in downtown Plainfield in 2012.

Firefighters from Plainfield Fire Protection District and other departments responded to a fire Wednesday at HopScotch and Vine at 24047 W. Lockport St. in downtown Plainfield. The extent of the damage to the restaurant and nearby businesses is not yet known. (Eric Schelkopf)

“We were preparing for a new menu release and 14-year anniversary party / menu relaunch in a few weeks,” according to the post. “That will have to wait. We will be closed as we try to clean up and get ready to invite everyone back in.”

About 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Western Will County Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a fire inside the restaurant, which is located at 24047 W. Lockport St.

Fire crews arrived to the scene within four minutes and encountered heavy smoke and an active kitchen fire, the fire district said in a news release.

The building’s automatic sprinkler system contained the fire to the immediate kitchen area. Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line to extinguish the fire, while additional crews assisted with evacuations and ventilated the building, according to the release.

“All indications show the sprinkler system played a critical role in stopping this fire from spreading beyond the kitchen,” Plainfield Deputy Fire Chief Mark Reynolds said on Wednesday. “Because the system activated as designed, firefighters were able to gain control quickly and prevent a much larger and more dangerous incident.”

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received assistance from the Troy, Oswego, Lockport and Naperville fire agencies. The Plainfield Police Department and Plainfield Emergency Management Agency also supported operations.

Station coverage during the incident was provided by the Bristol Kendall, Channahon and Minooka fire districts, as well as the Naperville Fire Department.