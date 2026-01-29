Shaw Local

Bolingbrook beats Plainfield North in boys basketball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Bolingbrook 52, Plainfield North 38: The Raiders were led by Brady Pettigrew with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Reed-Custer 66, Grant Park 19: It was the sixth win in a row for the Comets, who were led by Eddie Bryan with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Herscher 47 (2OT): Cameron Gray led GSW with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Peotone 64, Beecher 52: The Blue Devils were helped by an 18-2 third quarter run.

Woodland 58, Dwight 51: The Trojans fell at the TCC Tournament.

Marquette 64, Seneca 56: Seneca was led by Cam Shriey with 21 points at the TCC Tournament.

Girls basketball

Wilmington 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: GSW was led by Maddie Simms with 13 points.

Joliet Catholic 50, St. Viator 47: The Angels picked up a big win at home.

