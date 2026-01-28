Nurses leading Joliet vigil for Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti

A drawing of Alex Pretti is displayed at the scene where 37-year-old Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer over the weekend, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday in Joliet for Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis nurse killed Saturday in an encounter with federal immigration agents.

The vigil will be 7:30 p.m. in the public area outside Joliet City Hall on the east side of the Jefferson Bridge and along the Des Plaines River.

Those attending are asked to bring a candle or glow stick for an event that will include prayer and “words of comfort for tomorrow.” according to a flyer on the vigil.

Joliet nurse Pat Meade said she organized the local vigil to complement a larger event being held at the same time in Chicago by National Nurses United.

“It’s a nursing community response since he (Pretti) was a Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, which is huge,” Meade said.

Meade is a member of the board of directors for the Illinois Nurses Association, which has called for the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“An agency that has terrorized immigrant communities, terrorized hospitals, and now taken the live of a union healthcare worker has no place in a society that claims to value life, justice, or human dignity,” states INA in a statement on what it calls the “murder” of Pretti.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that a Customs and Border Protection official told Congress two federal officers fired shots during the encounter that killed Pretti in Minneapolis.