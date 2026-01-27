Gardner-South Wilmington girls notch win over Newark: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Newark 35: The Panthers recorded the nonconference win, as Maddie Simms led with 14 points, Lilyan Eddy scored 11 and Leah Olson added 10.

Coal City 57, Herscher 48: Riley Walker led the Coalers (7-16, 4-7) to the Illinois Central Eight win with 20 points, while teammates Sydney Larson and Kyla Stark each scored 11.

Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 36: Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Morgan Toler had 11 points and six rebounds.

Winnebago 71, Seneca 42: Graysen Provance led Seneca (8-15) with 23 points, while Camryn Stecken scored eight and Kylee Rowley added seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris 33, Newark 22: Morris (7-12) snapped a six-game losing streak with the nonconference win. RJ Kennedy led the winners with 12 points.