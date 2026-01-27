Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Gardner-South Wilmington girls notch win over Newark: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Newark 35: The Panthers recorded the nonconference win, as Maddie Simms led with 14 points, Lilyan Eddy scored 11 and Leah Olson added 10.

Coal City 57, Herscher 48: Riley Walker led the Coalers (7-16, 4-7) to the Illinois Central Eight win with 20 points, while teammates Sydney Larson and Kyla Stark each scored 11.

Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 36: Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Morgan Toler had 11 points and six rebounds.

Winnebago 71, Seneca 42: Graysen Provance led Seneca (8-15) with 23 points, while Camryn Stecken scored eight and Kylee Rowley added seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris 33, Newark 22: Morris (7-12) snapped a six-game losing streak with the nonconference win. RJ Kennedy led the winners with 12 points.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois