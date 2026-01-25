Lockport wins Class 3A dance sectional title: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Competitive dance

Lockport wins Class 3A Champaign Central Sectional: The Porters advanced to state by finishing first with 91.6 points. Lincoln-Way West (88.5), Lincoln-Way Central (87.83), Minooka (87.73) and Plainfield North (87) finished second through fifth to advance to state, as well. Joliet West placed eighth with 82.27 points, Plainfield South was 10th with 82.17, Lincoln-Way East was 12th with 81.42, and Joliet Central was 15th with 72.07.

Joliet Catholic wins Class 1A Geneva Sectional: The Angels scored 88.23 points to win the Class 1A sectional title and advance to state. Morris is heading to state, too, after finishing third with 86.87 points. In Class 2A, Providence Catholic finished eighth at 87.33 points while Lemont was ninth with 86.92 points. Plainfield Central scored 83.8 points to take 12th and Plainfield East placed 13th with 83.77 points. In 3A, Bolingbrook finished 13th with 77.18 points.

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Oak Forest 44: The Knights picked up a road win over Oak Forest.

Peotone 61, Westmont 35: The Blue Devils nearly doubled up the score on Westmont on the road.

Wilmington 48, Morris 46 (OT): Morris led most of the game, but couldn’t close it out at Wilmington. The Wildcats had 31 shots from the foul line, compared to 12 for Morris.

Joliet West 67, Glenbard West 61: The Tigers picked up a tight road win Saturday evening.

Girls basketball

Nazareth 63, Joliet Catholic 21: Nazareth beat the Angels for the second time this season.

Waubonsie Valley 56, Bolingbrook 43: A matchup of top-20 teams in Class 4A saw the Raiders fall on the road.

Lincoln-Way West 62, Normal Community 31: The Warriors doubled up on Normal at home.

Sandburg 75, Joliet West 29: The Tigers suffered their ninth loss in the row.

Minooka 57, United Township 21: Kendall Thomas and Naya Carter each had 11 points for Minooka. Madelyn Kiper broke her own school record for 3 in a season with 69.

Providence 73, Joliet Central 46: Layken Callahan (19 points) and Landrie Callahan (18 points) led the way for Providence.

Morris 67, Pontiac 54: Morris earned the win on the road.

Neuqua Valley 64, Plainfield East 26: The Bengals fell to Neuqua Valley.

Boys wrestling

Lockport wins SWSC Tournament: Lockport finished first with 228 points, as Anthony Sutton, Evan Curry, Justin Wardlow and Noe Hernandez won individual titles for the Porters. Lincoln-Way East was second with 199, while Lincoln-Way West was third with 198.5. Colton Zvonar and Kaidge Richardson had first-place finishes for the Griffins. The Warriors had Shane Stream, Max Herman, Jimmy Talley and Brady Glynn all take first. Lincoln-Way Central was fifth with 113.5, with Jalen Byrd and Aiden Hennings taking first.

Joliet Catholic finishes second in ESCC Tournament: The Hilltoppers finished with 200 points as a team. Adante Washington, Jason Hampton, Lukas Foster and Ryker Czubak all took first for JCA.

Girls wrestling

Seneca’s Sammie Greisen takes first at Harvard Invite: Greisen (125 pounds) went 4-0 with three technical falls and one pin.

Boys swimming

Plainfield wins Steve Allen Invitational: It was the second consecutive year the Thundercats won the event.

Boys bowling

Minooka wins home sectional, advances to state: The Indians finished with 6,419 pins as a group. Ben Clark (1,439 six-game series) led Minooka.

Lockport finishes second at Naperville Central sectional, advances to state: The Porters finished with 5,980, three pins behind champion Oswego East. Lincoln-Way West finished third with 5,977 to advance as well. Lockport was led by Aaron Chrusciel (1,326), while the Warriors were led by Patrick Berlin (1,299). Jacob Rob of Lincoln-Way Central advanced to state as an individual after bowling a 1,346.

Girls bowling

Plainfield Central finishes fourth at Minooka Invite: The Wildcats had several standout performers.