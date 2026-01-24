Lincoln-Way West boys fall to Stagg; Dwight tops Seneca: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Stagg 68, Lincoln-Way West 38: At Palos Hills, the visiting Warriors (12-11 overall, 4-6 Southwest Suburban) were defeated as Stagg’s Mohammad Farhan scored 24 points.

Gardner-S. Wilmington 60, Tri-Point 47: At Gardner, the hosts zapped the Chargers to improve to 12-10 overall, 8-1 in the River Valley,

Cooper Biros (21 points, four assists), Leondre Kemp (16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots) and Standley Buchanan (12 points, seven rebounds, four ateals) paced the GSW attack.

Reed-Custer 56, Herscher 49: At Braidwood, the host Comets (11-10 overall, 5-3 Illinois Central Eight) prevailed for their fourth straight win.

Matt Kuban and Jesse Tresouthick poured in 18 points apiece for Reed-Custer.

Dwight 68, Seneca 60: At Dwight, the host Trojans topped the visiting Fighting Irish despite a 31-point, 15-rebound double double by Seneca’s Cam Shriey.

Zeb Maxwell added nine points and Miles LeRoy seven for the Irish.

Joey Starks led Dwight with 22 points. Evan Cox added 17, and Joe Duffy scored 12.