Woman wounded in shooting on Joliet’s east side

A woman in Joliet suffered an apparent graze wound in a shooting on Thursday where officers recovered more than 20 spent shell casings.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the shooting and learned a 51-year-old woman had been struck by gunfire at a residence in the 700 block of Second Avenue, according to Joliet police.

“The motive for this shooting remains under investigation,” said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The woman suffered an apparent graze wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred outside the residence, according to English.

The woman was in the living room of the residence at the time, he said.

The woman’s injury is not considered life threatening, he said.

Officers searched the area and found more than 30 spent shell casings in the area outside the residence, which had been struck by numerous rounds of gunfire, English said.

Officers also discovered that an occupied residence in the 100 block of Hobbs Avenue had been struck by gunfire as well, English said.

No injuries were reported at that location, he said.