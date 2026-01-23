Brady Pettigrew scores 26 as Bolingbrook rolls at Oswego: Thursday’s Herald News Sports roundup

Boys basketball

Bolingbrook 83, Oswego 60: At Oswego, Brady Pettigrew scored 26 points as the Raiders won in the Southwest Prairie Conference over the Panthers. TJ Williams added 13 points and 10 boards, Joey Aniceto added 14 and Elijah Anderson added 12 for Bolingbrook (14-5. 9-0).

Girls basketball

Seneca 53, Ottawa Marquette 35: At Dwight, Graysen Provance scored 14 to lead the Lady Irish in the Tri-County Conference tournament. Emma Mino and Tessa Krull scored nine points each for Seneca (8-14).

Clifton Central 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 29: At Clifton, Lilyan Eddy scored seven points, Maddie Simms six and Madison Wright five as GSW fell to the Comets.

Plainfield South 67, Joliet West 24: At Joliet, Laniya Willis scored a game-high 19 as the Cougars won in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Lalya LeSure scored 15 and Zahira Edwards 11 for South (11-13, 5-5).

Roanoke-Benson 42, Dwight 26: At Dwight, the Trojans fell in a Tri-County Conference tournament game.

TF South 51, Lemont 32: At Lemont, Lemont fell to the Red Wolves in the South Suburban Red.

Lincoln-Way West 54, Stagg 24: At New Lenox, the Warriors were winners over the Chargers in the SouthWest Suburban.

Minooka 56, Yorkville 37: At Minooka, the Indians picked up the win over the Foxes in the SPC.

Providence 58, Trinity 54: At New Lenox, the Celtics improved to 22-3 overall and 4-2 in the GCAC with the win over the Blazers.

Reed-Custer 48, Herscher 41: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien scored 21 to lead the Comets over the Tigers in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Kamryn Wilkey scored seven and grabbed seven boards for R-C (10-11, 3-6).

Manteno 33, Peotone 24: At Peotone, the Blue Devils fell to 11-11 overall and 4-5 in the ICE with the loss to the Panthers.

Boys wrestling

Coal City 77, Reed-Custer 0: At Coal City, the Coalers swept the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight. Jake Munsterman, Tyson Price, Owen Peterson, Cooper Morris, Max Christensen, Brody Widlowski, Aidan Kenney, Mason Garner, Brock Finch, Evan Greggain, Cade Poyner, Payton Vigna, Gavin Roudis, and Like Munsterman won for Coal City.

Lockport 71, Andrew 5: At Tinley Park, Justin Wardlow, Mohammed Jaber, Chris Miller, Drew Slizer, Xavier Briseno, Ethan Robledo, Julian Godina, Noe Hernandez, Anthony Sutton, Isaac Zimmerman, Justin Godina, Naseem Jaber, and Evan Curry won matches for Lockport.