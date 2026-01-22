Seneca girls beat Henry-Senachwine in Tri-County Conference Tournament: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seneca 58, Henry-Senachwine 34: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Irish picked up the win behind 21 points from Graysen Provance, 11 from Kylee Rowley, nine from Brynlee Hunt and seven from Emma Mino. Seneca continues tourney action against Ottawa Marquette on Thursday.

Wheaton Academy 35, Coal City 33: Kyla Stark and Becca Hall each scored eight points for the Coalers (6-16) in the nonconference loss.

Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 26: The Angels (10-12, 1-7) suffered the East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 52, Momence 33: The Comets got back to .500 at 10-10 with the nonconference win. Eddie Bryan had 13 points and 17 rebounds, while Chase Isaac had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Naperville Central 48, Plainfield North 28: The Tigers (4-15) fell in the nonconference loss.