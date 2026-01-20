Lincoln-Way Central, Bolingbrook girls score Kipp’s Hoopsfest victories: The Herald-News Monday roundup

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 53, Grayslake Central 34: At Benet’s Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest on Monday, the Knights led throughout on their way to victory.

Brooke Katzmann poured in 17 points for LWC. Olivia Gehrke added 11, with Christina Galka scoring eight points.

Bolingbrook 68, Peoria Notre Dame 62: At Benet’s Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest, the Raiders (15-3) won a matchup of powerhouse programs over PND (17-4).

Natalie Frempong was selected by tournament officials as Bolingbrook’s Player of the Game.

St. Bede 57, Dwight 46: At Dwight in the Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinals, the No. 2-seeded host Trojans were upset and knocked to Thursday’s third-place game.

Mother McAuley 67, Plainfield South 33: At the Trinity MLK Showcase, Plainfield South was overwhelmed despite seven points courtesy of Layla Lesure.

DePaul Prep 64, Plainfield North 46: At the Trinity MLK Showcase, Plainfield North fell despite seven points scored by Isabella Koldoff.

Boys basketball

Tolono Unity 83, Joliet Catholic 69: At the Bloomington Central Catholic MLK Challenge, the Hilltoppers hit a wall in the fourth quarter to suffer the loss.

Donavyn Simmons scored 27 points, Jayden Armstrong 18, Brady Tunkel 11 and Danny Cervantes 10 for JCA.

Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Leland 52: At Leland, visiting GSW (11-10) earned the nonconference triumph paced by a near triple-double from Leondre Kemp – 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Cooper Biros and Cameron Gray added nine points apiece.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 65, Prairie Central 16; Seneca 62, Streator 18: At Seneca on senior night, the host Fighting Irish picked up a pair of nonconference victories.

Scoring two victories on the night for Seneca were Cam Chapman (106 pounds), Chris Thompson (113), Wyatt Coop (120), Raiden Terry (126), Mike Kucinic (138), Cam Ingram (144), Aydan Perez (157), Gunner Varland (165), Colton Angeloff (215) and Landyn Ramsey (285).