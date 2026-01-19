Plainfield woman, Joliet man arrested for Joliet home invasion

Joliet police have arrested two 19-year-olds after a home invasion escalated into violence on Sunday.

Acaiyia D. Whitehead of Plainfield has been charged with home invasion, domestic battery, battery, and criminal trespass to a residence, while Javon D. Jimerson of Joliet has been charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to a residence, according to Joliet police.

Javon D. Jimerson, 19, of Joliet (Photo Provided by the Joliet Pol)

Acaiyia D. Whitehead, 19, of Plainfield (Photo Provided by the Joliet Police Department.)

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Delrose around 9 a.m. on Sunday and were told by the victims, one adult male, and two women, that Whitehead had broken into their residence, according to police.

The homeowners said that they were sleeping when they “heard a loud knocking and screaming coming from the front door of the their house,” according to police.

Two children under the age of 10 were also home at the time of the incident but remained in their rooms, police said.

Whitehead was allegedly seen on surveillance video breaking into the residence through the front door, which caused damage to the frame.

Police said the homeowners reported that when they discovered Whitehead inside, she attacked them, prompting them to defend themselves, including the use of a baseball bat.

All three victims sustained minor injuries during the incident. They told police they suspected the reason for the attack was because Whitehead “was upset over money owed to her,” police said.

Jimerson entered the home during the conflict but “did not engage in any of the fighting,” police said. He allegedly went in and out of the house during the incident before helping the male victim pull Whitehead out of the house, according to police.

The victims stated that Jimerson did not take part in the fighting, according to police.

Jimerson and Whitehead then fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

On surveillance video, Whitehead was seen carrying a black “rifle-type object” while approaching the door, but the object was taken away by Jimerson and placed back in the vehicle, police said.

The object was recovered when the pair were arrested, and both Whitehead and Jimerson told police it was a toy gun, police said.

After interviewing the homeowners, Joliet police and Plainfield police were able to locate both suspects.

Whitehead was taken into custody “after a short struggle” and “a short time later, Jimerson was brought out and was taken into custody without incident,” Joliet police said.

Both suspects were taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a medical evaluation and treatment for injuries sustained during the fight, police said.

Both have been medically cleared and booked at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.