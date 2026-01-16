Lemont boys basketball stays perfect in conference play: Thursday’s Herald News roundup

Boys basketball

Lemont 67, Reavis 49: At Lemont, Ryan Crane scored a game-high 23 to lead Lemont in the South Suburban Red. Zane Schneider finished with 11 and Luke Glotzbach added 10 for Lemont (12-6, 5-0).

Girls basketball

Seneca 60, Putnam County 40: At Seneca, Graysen Provance scored 22 points to lead the Irish in the Tri-County Conference contest. Tessa Krull added nine for Seneca (6-13, 1-3).

Homewood-Flossmoor 57, Lincoln-Way West 40: At Flossmoor, the Warriors fell to the Vikings in the SouthWest Suburban Conference play.

Grace Christian Academy 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 35: At Kankakee, the Panthers fell to the Crusaders in a River Valley Conference contest. Maddie Simms had 17 points for GSW (4-17, 4-7).

Wilmington 44, Reed-Custer 37: At Wilmington, the Wildcats earned the Illinois Central Eight win. Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with 14 and Kamryn Wilkey added 10.

Peotone 53, Streator 39: At Peotone, the Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs in ICE play.

Lisle 41, Coal City 35: At Lisle, Coal City fell to the Lions in ICE play.

Boys wrestling

Joliet West 46, Joliet Central 33: At Joliet, Ashton McClain, Lorenzo Herrera, Aaron Pulido, Jacques Bongo, Liam Nichtula, John Grembowicz, Zachary Nichtula and Anthony Walker won matches for the Tigers. Aaron Baeza, Eduardo Robles, Zion Nitz, Andrew Floyd and Taron Ramsey won matches for Central.

Morris 43, Kaneland 29: At Maple Park, Jay Hughes, Owen Sater, Parker Barry, Chase Valentine, Carter Skoff and Malachi Congo won matches for Morris in the Interstate Eight.

Girls wrestling

Plainfield East 58, Plainfield Central 12: At Plainfield, Mia Alamon, Krishna Kansagara, Angelina Nettey, Peyton Coomer, Mareya Fuentes, Julia Romero, Kaitlyn Bucholz, Jen Serna and Sadie Hamilton won matches for the Bengals.

Kaneland 42, Morris 30: At Maple Park, Abbey Vignali, Kaija Johnson, Zara Lugo, Aubrie Porras and Nicolette Boelman won matches for Morris.