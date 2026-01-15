Wilmington boys basketball cruises past G-SW: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 27: The Wildcats (12-4) were led by Brysen Meents with 17 points in the nonconference win, while Ryan Kettman scored 14 and Hunter Kaitschuck added nine. The Panthers (9-10) were led by Stanley Buchanan with six points and Holden Grimes with four.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan 34: The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, with Madison Wright adding seven and Lilyan Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Leah Olson each contributing six.

Dwight 52, Reed-Custer 31: Alyssa Wollenzien led Reed-Custer with 19 points, five rebounds and five steals in the nonconference loss, while Morgan Toler had five points, four rebounds and three steals.

BOYS WRESTLING

Seneca 63, St. Bede 17: Winners for Seneca were Cam Chapman (106), Logan Kubat (113), Chris Thompson (120), Raiden Terry (126), Mike Kucinic (138), Sean Robertson (150), Gunner Varland (157), Matt Bauerly (165), Landen Cenecia (190), Colton Angeloff (215) and Nick Jahp (285).

Seneca 60, Manteno 15: Winners for Seneca (17-7) were Chris Thompson (113), Logan Kubat (120), Raiden Terry (126), Mike Kucinic (138), Aydan Perez (144), Sean Robertson (150), Gunner Varland (157), Hanzy Zavaleta (175), Landen Venecia (190) and Landyn Ramsey (285).

GIRLS WRESTLING

Yorkville 40, Bolingbrook 24: The Raiders suffered the Southwest Prairie Conference defeat.

GIRLS BOWLING

Joliet Central 1,949, Plainfield South 1,944: The Steelmen picked up the tight Southwest Prairie Conference win.