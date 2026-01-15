Joliet police sergeant under investigation by task force

A Joliet police sergeant is under investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, police said.

On Monday, William Otis was placed on administrative leave, about two days after the Joliet Police Department was made aware of allegations involving Otis, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

The statement did not describe the details of the allegation.

The matter is being investigated the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and the investigation remains open and ongoing, Landeros said.

The Joliet Police Department is “cooperating fully with the task force” and cannot release additional details because of the “active nature of the investigation,” Landeros said.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said it is the department’s priority that its members are “held accountable for their actions, as accountability reinforces both the legitimacy of our agency and the safety of our community.”

“We will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and remain focused on our mission to protect and serve the citizens of Joliet,” Evans said.