Daunting schedule hands Bolingbrook another setback in Steve Pappas Shootout loss to Curie

Bolingbrook’s schedule to date has featured a trip to Hawaii and several other ominous obstacles.

Another one of those deterrents came on Saturday at the Steve Pappas Shootout hosted by DePaul Prep, where the Raiders squared off with Chicago Public League powerhouse, Curie.

Things went awry for Bolingbrook in the third quarter which ultimately led to a 71-67 loss that dropped the Raiders to 10-5 on the season.

But tests like this serve a purpose, win or lose, according to coach Rob Brost.

“Ultimately this is going to help us,” Brost said. “I’m proud of our guys and the effort, I just think that we have to execute a little bit better.”

The execution of the Raiders wasn’t lacking early, as a 10-0 run in the late first quarter and early second allowed Bolingbrook to build a double digit lead at 27-17. The Raiders managed to push that lead as far as 12 on a Brady Pettigrew, who had a team-high 23 points, basket.

But the up-tempo, physical play of the Condors (14-1) started to take its toll on the Raiders and the turnover count started to mount.

And Curie took clear advantage of the Raider miscures, rattling off the last 10 points of the first half including a pair of 3-pointers for Justin Oliver.

Oliver was a riddle Bolingbrook couldn’t solve. He had 13 points in the first quarter and 23 at half. And every time Curie was a need of some sort of response to keep Bolingbrook at arm’s length, he made something happen finishing with a game-high 37 points.

“On like four of those shots, I turned to the assistants and was like, ‘Dude, I don’t know what we can do,’” Brost said. “So he played really well and so you’ve got to give him credit.”

The second half saw the two teams jostle back and forth for control, but an 8-0 run late in the third quarter put Curie firmly in control.

Bolingbrook had a few fourth quarter rallies in them, inching to within 67-60 with a little over two minutes to play, but it was Oliver delivering the dagger once again with a 35-foot 3-pointer that pushed the lead back to 70-60 at the 1:20 mark.

But surprisingly things still weren’t totally over. A Curie foul on Mason Williams was followed by a techinical foul on Curie. Williams promptly went to the line, netted both the free throws for the common foul and the technical, and when Isaiah Rogers followed up on the next possession with a score, the Raiders had shaved six points off the lead in less than 10 seconds.

Bolingbrook also forced a turnover on the next Curie possession, but after being fouled Rodgers was only able to split a pair of free throws to cut the lead down to three with 45 seconds to play.

Mike Oliver split a pair of free throws to get Curie back up four (71-67). Bolingbrook’s next possession sent the Raiders to the foul line, where they converted neither of the attempts and the rally bid fell short.

“We didn’t do a great job of handling their pressure, especially in the third quarter,” Brost said.

The Raiders played the game without starting point guard Trey Brost, who suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s loss to Nicolet, Wisconsin. Bolingbrook is hopeful he’ll be able to return to the lineup in about two weeks.

“We are way different when he’s in than when he’s out,” Rob Brost said. “I’m not saying we win with him, not only for his ball-handling, but getting people in the right spots and make sure that we’re doing the right things.”