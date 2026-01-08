Minooka boys basketball notches victory over East Aurora: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Minooka 52, East Aurora 46: The Indians (9-7) got 13 points from Brady Hairald and 10 points, six rebounds and three steals from Luke Page in the nonconference win. Nate Gonzalez and Graham Lee both scored nine points, while Nehemiah Brown had five rebounds and four assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Normal Community 63, Morris 38: Morris (5-11) suffered the nonconference loss at home.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Romeoville 48, Yorkville 30: The Spartans picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win on their Senior Night.