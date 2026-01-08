Driver dies in I-55 crash in Romeoville after vehicle went airborne

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Romeoville are closed after a driver died in a crash where the vehicle went airborne through a barrier and onto the highway.

At 4:23 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle traveling west on Frontage Road at a high rate of speed hit the curve and went airborne through the barrier onto northbound lanes of I-55, according to a statement from the Romeoville Police Department.

The vehicle was struck by another vehicle, police said. Three vehicles in all were involved in the incident, the Plainfield Fire Protection District said.

The driver of the speeding vehicle died, while the driver of the other vehicle on I-55 suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, fire protection district said.

One patient was transported by a Plainfield Fire Protection District ambulance to Bolingbrook Hospital in critical but stable condition, the fire protection district said. Two additional individuals involved in the incident declined medical transport, the fire district said.

“I-55 and Frontage Road are both shutdown for investigation and cleanup and are anticipated to remain closed for several hours,” police said.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

Romeoville police officers are working to mitigate traffic for those stuck on northbound I-55 and surrounding roads.