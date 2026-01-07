Eiden Kubilius, Lincoln-Way West stage late comeback to down district rival Lincoln-Way East

With 59.9 seconds left in Tuesday night’s game, Lincoln-Way West took the lead over Lincoln-Way East. Warriors coach Tanner Mitchell said one of his assistants turned to him at that point and said, “I think that’s our first lead of the game.” (It was).

Mitchell’s response?

“As long as we have the lead when the clock hits zero, that’s all that matters.”

59.9 seconds later, the Warriors were indeed still on top, a 57-50 win over their district rivals.

It was a much needed victory for the Warriors (8-8). Lincoln-Way West had lost three straight and six of seven before knocking off Plainfield Central on Saturday. Tuesday’s victory brought the Warriors back to .500 on the season.

“These guys fight,” Mitchell said. “They fight and fight and fight. We’re not the most talented group and we don’t have the most size, but these guys have a lot of heart.”

Lincoln-Way West’s Drake Been led all scorers with 25 points and teammate Eiden Kubilus had 10 points – and all of his came in the final two minutes of play to lead the Warriors’ late comeback.

Back-to-back layups by Kubilius drew the Warriors back within 50-47 with 1:55 to go. Ten seconds later, Kubilius stole the ball and cruised down the court for a layup to bring Lincoln-West within one.

After trailing the entire game, Lincoln-Way West took its first lead of the night when Kubilius hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left.

“I was just thinking ‘I can’t score zero in a rivalry game,’” Kubilus said. “It helps having Drake to take attention off and open things up for me and others.”

It was a slow start for both teams offensively, but the Griffin defense was truly suffocating. They held Lincoln-Way West without a point until midway through the first and without a field goal until 3:25 remained when Been made a floater. That cut the deficit to 8-4 for the Warriors.

Each team doubled their point total by the end of the period with the Griffins up 17-8 heading into the second.

The second quarter started with a highlight as Been was nailed while attempting a three, but the senior somehow managed to make it and pull off the rare four-point play. That narrowed it to 17-12 with 10 of those 12 coming from Been.

Back-to-back three’s by AJ Smith and Jaxson Bills gave the Warriors a 10-2 run and brought them within 20-18 three minutes into the second. KaiJay Brown and Wes Shelby got things back on track for the Griffins, rattling off seven consecutive points while keeping Lincoln-Way West off the board.

Lincoln-Way West got right back in it with the score 27-22 at the half in favor of Lincoln-Way East.

The Warriors tied the game up less than a minute into the second half, but Shelby quickly returned the lead to the Griffins, slight as it was. The Griffins led 35-30 with three minutes to go in the third but managed to stretch the edge to 41-33 entering the final quarter of play.

Brown made it a 10-point lead for Lincoln-Way East a minute into the fourth with a triple, but Been answered less than 15 seconds later. The Warriors got within 48-43 midway through the period on a trey by Been which is how it stayed for the next two minutes.

Been made a few free throws down the stretch to give the game its final score of 57-50.

Ryan Hegji scored 10 points for the Warriors as well.

Brown led the Griffins with 15 points while Shelby had 13. Jaymon Hornsby chipped in nine.

“Our attention to detail (has to be better),” Lincoln-Way East coach Luke Yaklich said. “Our team spirit and competitive spirit needed to be better tonight.”