Bolingbrook defeats Plainfield Central in boys basketball: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Bolingbrook def. Plainfield Central: The Raiders led 44-12 at halftime and the clock ran in the second half. Brady Pettigrew finished with 12 points and two assists in three minutes of play.

Oswego East 77, Joliet Central 66: The Steelmen were defeated at home, but closed the deficit after trailing by 20 at halftime.

Lockport 67, Stagg 49: The Porters were led by Nedas Venckus with 26 points.

Yorkville 64, Plainfield East 60: KJ Miller led the Bengals with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Indian Creek 47, Wilmington 45: The Wildcats lost a tough one that was back and forth throughout.

Herscher 35, Coal City 32: The Coalers were bested in a defensive battle.

Bishop McNamara 79, Peotone 60: The Blue Devils lost a tough one to 14-3 McNamara.

Serena 59, Reed-Custer 58: The Comets lost a tough one at home.

Dwight 57, Lexington 56: The Trojans won a thriller at home.

Morris 46, Manteno 42: Morris won a tight road contest.

Providence 57, Nazareth 53: The Celtics got the win in the conference rivalry.

Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Illinois Lutheran 33: Cooper Biros finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for GSW.

Girls basketball

Lockport 57, Stagg 43: Katie Peetz led the effort with 18 points and five rebounds to complete the season sweep over Stagg for Lockport.

Providence 69, T.F. North 58: Landrie Callahan (24 points, 10 rebounds), Layken Callahan (16 points, eight rebounds) and Taylor Healy (12 points, seven rebounds) led the Celtics.

Yorkville 56, Plainfield East 21: The Bengals suffered a tough defeat on the road.

Boys wrestling

Seneca goes 3-0 at quad: The Irish defeated Peotone 75-3, Plano 51-29, and Putnam County 72-12.

