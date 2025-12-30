Joliet Catholic advances to State Farm Classic finals with win over U-High: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Joliet Catholic 57, Normal University 55 (OT): JCA got the win to advance to the State Farm Classic Small School Boys Tournament finals. Jayden Armstrong finished with 20 points for the Hilltoppers.

Plainfield East 69, Schaumburg 62: The Bengals got the win at the Hinsdale Central Tournament.

Richwoods 76, Plainfield South 49: The Cougars were bested in the Pekin Holiday Tournament.

Vernon Hills 52, Providence 28: The Celtics took the loss at the Maine East Tournament.

Washington 52, Minooka 36: The Indians suffered defeat at the Pekin Holiday Tournament.

Wheaton Academy 69, Lincoln-Way East 60: The Griffins were bested at the Hinsdale Central Tournament.

United Township 63, Lincoln-Way West 47: The Warriors were taken down at DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament.

Marmion 69, Morris 50: Morris took the loss in the consolation bracket of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Romeoville 75, Prosser 61: The Spartans took the victory at the State Farm Classic.

Normal West 45, Joliet Central 39: The Steelmen were on the losing end at the State Farm Classic.

Lyons 53, Lemont 45: Lemont took another loss at the Jack Tosh Tournament.

Belvidere North 69, Lincoln-Way West 64: The Warriors were taken down at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament.

Girls basketball

Plainfield North 72, Springfield 36: The Tigers got the win at the State Farm Classic.

Peotone 31, Beecher 27: The Blue Devils got the win in their own tournament.

Plainfield South 52, Oswego 39: The Cougars got the victory at the Sandburg Tournament.

Providence 51, Sandburg 40: Landrie Callahan’s 23 points and nine boards led the win for the Celtics at the Sandburg Tournament.

Reed-Custer 56, Richards 47: The Comets got the consolation bracket victory at the Peotone Holiday Tournament.

Winchester 47, Dwight 41: The Trojans lost a close one at the Beardstown Classic.

Antioch 49, Lemont 30: Lemont took one on the chin at the Lisle Holiday Classic.

Lincoln-Way East 58, Andrew 40: The Griffins picked up the one-sided win at the Sandburg Tournament.

Normal West 38, Plainfield North 30: The Tigers couldn’t win two on the day at the State Farm Classic.

Plainfield East 44, Joliet West 35: The Bengals defeated the Tigers at the Sandburg Tournament.