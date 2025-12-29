What started brawl at Joliet mall? Police still looking for answers

An entrance to the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet is decorated for the holiday season on Monday, Dec 29, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Police on Monday said they don’t have an explanation for what started and fueled the weekend brawl at the Louis Joliet Mall that reportedly involved about 50 juveniles.

The incident broke out at about 5:51 p.m Saturday despite a policy aimed at keeping juveniles out of the mall at that time unless they are accompanied by adults.

“That policy is enforced,” mall General Manager Jennifer Barrera said.

Barrera’s comments on Monday were limited to confirming the mall’s Youth Supervision Policy, which, she noted, is posted at all entrances.

No one apparently was seriously hurt in the incident, although most of the brawlers cleared out before or as Joliet police arrived.

Notices of prohibitions, including a 10-rule Code of Conduct that among other things bars juveniles unaccompanied by adults during certain hours, are posted at an entrance to the Louis Joliet Mall. Dec. 29, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Police did arrest two juveniles on charges of disorderly conduct. They were released to the custody of a parent.

“It is not known what precipitated or fueled the disturbance involving numerous juveniles at Louis Joliet Mall,” Sgt. Dwayne English, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said in an email on Monday.

Mall security called police at 5:51 p.m. about the situation.

According to the police news release on the incident, officers were told that about 50 juveniles were involved, and there were multiple fights going on.

English on Monday said the fights apparently were sprawled around the mall.

“Information gathered thus far indicates the initial disturbance began near the center of the mall and later spread to other areas of the property,” English said in his email.

The Youth Supervision Rule is number nine in a 10-rule Code of Conduct posted at the entrances to the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet. Dec. 29, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Whether the brawling juveniles would have been deterred by the Louis Joliet Mall Youth Supervision Policy is hard to say.

The policy is posted at mall entrances, although it is number nine on a list of 10 rules on a Code of Conduct that takes up a full page of typed copy that people may or may not stop to read as they enter the Louis Joliet Mall.

“Shoppers 17 and under must be accompanied and remain with a parent or adult age 21 or older after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays,” the rule states. “Groups of three or more may be dispersed at any time if they are deemed a nuisance.”

English said police will work with the mall to prevent a another mall melee.

“The Joliet Police Department takes incidents of this nature seriously and will continue working closely with Louis Joliet Mall management to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” he said.