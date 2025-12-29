Joliet man accused of recklessly firing gun in city’s east side

A Joliet man has been arrested after he was suspected of recklessly firing a gun in the city’s east side, police said.

About 5:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling near Rowell Avenue and Second Avenue when they heard a single gunshot, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Short before the gunshot, the officers had seen a man walking in a nearby alley in the 200 block of Rowell Avenue, English said.

They saw the same man running toward Second Avenue and Arizona Avenue while holding something in his waistband, English said.

As officers pursued him, they saw him throw a handgun into a yard in the 100 block of Arizona Avenue, English said.

Phillip Hinojosa, 20, was identified by officers as the man they eventually took into custody, after they deployed a Taser, English said.

Officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine attached from the yard where it had been discarded, English said.

A single spent shell casing was recovered where officers had originally seen Hinojosa, English said.

Hinojosa had been arrested on probable cause of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of weapon and obstructing a peace officer.