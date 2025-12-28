Lawsuit filed after December death of ironworker at Joliet-Plainfield development

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf the family of an ironworker who lost his life during construction work at The Boulevard Place retail center in Will County.

Ironworker Thomas Kircher died from injuries sustained on the job site on Dec. 15, according a news release from the Disparti Law Group, which is handling the case and whose offices include a Plainfield location.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 18 in Will County Circuit Court.

“The lawsuit seeks accountability for what the family alleges were preventable safety failures that led to the ironworker’s death,” the release states.

The Boulevard Place is a retail, residential and office development located on a site primarily in Plainfield but also in Joliet. It is at the northwest corner of the interchange of Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 30.

The Costco store at The Boulevard Place opened in 2021. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Kircher is survived by two sons, Alexander Kircher and Joseph Kircher.

Alexander is listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Thomas Kircher was described as “a good dad and good person” by state Rep. Harry Benton, D-Plainfield, in a Facebook posting.

Benton said Kircher was a “fellow brother ironworker and friend.”

“He cared so much about being union, an ironworker in Ironworkers Local 444 Union Hall, a caring and good person, but what he was proud of most was his family,” Benton said.

Defendants are listed as CBRE, Inc., developer of The Boulevard Place; Vequity Construction, LLC; Nick’s Metal Fabricating & Son; and Novak Construction Co.

The Boulevard Place includes a Costco store, Olive Garden and Cooper’s Hawk restaurants, and other businesses that are open or under development.

OSHA is investigating the incident, according to the release.