Maternal health, nutrition lead Will County’s top health needs based on new report

The Will County Health Department and the Will County Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships collaborative have released two new reports summarizing the health challenges facing local residents.

The 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment and the Illinois Project for Local Assessment of Needs were created by “gathering data and listening to input from residents, health care providers, schools and community organizations,” according to the health department announcement.

The report “highlights the most pressing health issues in our area and how health needs vary from one community to another,” while IPLAN is a state-required plan that will “help guide local health efforts through 2030.”

The IPLAN report focuses on the areas of access to food and nutrition, maternal and child health, and behavior health and substance use.

“These priorities reflect what our community told us and what the data makes clear,” MAPP program manager Caitlin Daly said in a statement. “By identifying the populations and ZIP codes facing the greatest barriers, and outlining evidence-based strategies to address them, the plan helps Will County focus its efforts where they will have the greatest impact.”

Both full reports can be accessed on the new Will County MAPP website.

“These reports and the new MAPP website were created through strong teamwork across many sectors,” Daly said. “Now more than ever, our community depends on collaboration among health care, public health, schools, social services, public safety and residents. These tools reflect our shared commitment to building a healthier future for every family in Will County.”