Ex-Will County deputy faces more charges of predatory criminal sexual assault

A former Will County sheriff’s deputy is facing six more felony charges accusing him of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and possession of child sex abuse materials.

The latest charges were filed last Thursday against Daniel Herod, 41, of Elwood, who was fired in April from the Will County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest by federal agents.

At that time, Herod was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and possession of child sex abuse materials for offenses that occurred in 2021 and this year.

The new charges against Herod regard offenses that occurred in 2017.

The court docket shows the investigation that led to the new charges was done by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the same agency that was responsible for Herod’s arrest last March.

Herod’s charges and a petition to deny his pretrial release have been sealed from public view.

Herod was a correctional deputy who worked at the Will County jail. He is currently an inmate at the Kankakee County jail while his two cases are pending.