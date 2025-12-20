Kras’ 25 lead Providence boys past Montini: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BOYS BASKEBALL

Providence 57, Montini 45: Sophomore Reece Kras led the Celtics with 25 points in the win, while Luke Rost and Cade Styrsky each had 12 points.

Bolingbrook 65, Mt. Vernon (NY) 54: In the quarterfinals of the Iolani Classic in Hawaii, Brady Pettigrew led the Raiders with 25 points and six rebounds after winning the tournament’s Dunk Contest. Trey Brost had 13 points and six assists and TJ Williams had nine points and three rebounds.

Romeoville 75, Joliet Central 63: The Steelmen were led by BJ Fox with 25 points in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss, while teammate James Lee added 23.

Seneca 51, Putnam County 36: Cam Shriey led the Irish with 10 points, while Colton Baudino added nine.

St. Patrick 58, Joliet Catholic 45: The Hilltoppers got four 3-pointers and 13 points from Danny Cervantes in the loss, while Donavyn Simmons had 10 points and three assists.

Homewood-Flossmoor 64, Lockport 57: Nedas Venckus led Lockport with 24 points in the SouthWest Suburban loss, while Nojus Venckus (five rebounds) and Trace Schaaf (eight rebounds) each scored 12.

Plainfield South 38, Plainfield Central 36: The Cougars picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Wildcats.

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Grant Park 20: Leondre Kemp led the Panthers (6-4, 4-0) to the River Valley Conference win, while Cooper Biros scored 10 and Stanley Buchanan added nine.

Streator 41, Coal City 33: The Coalers suffered the Illinois Central Eight loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way West 60, Metea Valley 16: At the St. Viator Blenner Classic, Molly Finn led the Warriors with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Pontiac 55, Seneca 53: At the Ottawa Christmas Tournament, the Irish dropped their opening game.