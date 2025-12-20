Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

2 people dead following crash in Elwood

Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

Two people were killed in an accident in Elwood on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (File photo)

By Judy Harvey

Two people died from a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 1700 block of Manhattan Road in Elwood on Thursday.

Joshua M. Villalobos, 35 of Elwood, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summer said.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Diane Hopkins, 64 of Oak Harbor, Ohio, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. Thursday at Silver Cross Hospital, the coroner’s office said.

Autopsies were performed on Friday. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police, and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.

BreakingLocal NewsWill CountyShaw Local Front HeadlinesFatalCrashPolice
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.