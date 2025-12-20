2 people dead following crash in Elwood

Two people were killed in an accident in Elwood on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (File photo)

Two people died from a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 1700 block of Manhattan Road in Elwood on Thursday.

Joshua M. Villalobos, 35 of Elwood, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summer said.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Diane Hopkins, 64 of Oak Harbor, Ohio, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. Thursday at Silver Cross Hospital, the coroner’s office said.

Autopsies were performed on Friday. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police, and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.