Vatican announces Bishop Hicks, head of Joliet diocese, will become archbishop of New York

Bishop Ronald Hicks, of the Diocese of Joliet, at a Mass celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Vatican announced on Thursday that Bishop Ronald Hicks, who has led the Diocese of Joliet for the past five years, will become archbishop of New York.

Hicks will be installed on Feb. 6 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, according to a news release provided by the Diocese of Joliet.

Hicks will continue as bishop in Joliet until his installation in the Archdiocese of New York.

“I have been deeply blessed to serve the people of the Diocese of Joliet,” Hicks said in a statement in the release. “I will carry the faith, generosity, and the spirit of this diocese with me as I begin this new chapter of ministry.”

Reports of Hicks potential appointment to the archdiocese of New York began to surface early this week.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.