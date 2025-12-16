Coal City girls notch ICE win over Streator: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coal City 42, Streator 31: After trailing 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, the Coalers (4-5, 3-2) took control of the Illinois Central Eight game with a 16-8 second quarter. Jori Tucker led Coal City with 13 points, while Laura Christopher scored 12.

Herscher 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 15: At the Iroquois West Tournament, Maddie Simms led the Panthers with five points in the loss.

Manteno 64, Reed-Custer 30: Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets (5-6, 1-4) with 11 points in the Illinois Central Eight loss, while Kamryn Wilkey and Harlie Liebermann each scored seven.

Prairie Central 45, Seneca 34: The Fighting Irish (3-6) suffered the nonconference loss despite 14 points from Graysen Provance.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 56, Somonauk 35: The Wildcats got out to an 18-0 lead and improved to 5-1 on the year with the nonconference win. Brysen Meents and Ryan Kettman each scored 16 points to pace Wilmington, while Declan Moran scored 10. Brodie Strong added six.

Oak Forest 57, Providence 37: The Celtics got 10 points from Jade Wyett in the nonconference loss.

Willowbrook 87, Willowbrook 69: The Warriors fell to 5-4 with the nonconference loss.

Fieldcrest 75, Dwight 55: The Trojans (2-5) suffered the nonconference loss.