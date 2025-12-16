Bolingbrook police investigating armed robbery, nearby school placed on safety protocol

The Bolingbrook Police Department are investigating a reported armed robbery in the area of Nutwood Court and Lawton Lane as of 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The police said residents in the area are advised to remain inside their homes at this time and to contact the department if they see any suspicious activity.

The Bolingbrook Police said there is currently “no perceived threat” to the nearby B.J. Ward Elementary School, 200 Recreation Drive, but the school has been placed into “secure and teach” protocol out of an abundance of caution, and that officers will remain in that area during the investigation.

Further updates will be made available on the Village of Bolingbrook’s Facebook page as more information becomes available.